GamecockCentral.com

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 ATH Will Shipley's recruitment is off to a fast start with eight early offers to his name.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder was at South Carolina earlier this month to work out for the Gamecocks and left Columbia with an offer after meeting with head coach Will Muschamp.

"I had been up there before with my 7-on-7 team for like a quick tour with Coach (Jeff) Dillman," Shipley explained. "He just took us through the weight room and stuff, but that was my real first time. The camp was awesome. Coach Bentley was really hands-on teaching me everything, just telling me how I can get better.

"Coach Dillman was awesome, Coach (Pat) Washington. When I was called into Coach Muschamp's office after the camp and he told me he was going to offer me, I was really excited. I'm excited for the opportunity that they're giving me."

Shipley says that spending some personal time with Muschamp after the camp was a highlight of his visit to the school.

"It was awesome, just being in there, being in that atmosphere, it was crazy awesome," Shipley said. "It's something that you can only dream about. Coach Muschamp, he was really personable, I could connect to him really well. He's a great coach. I've been following South Carolina for a couple of years now, just watching their games, I love what they're all about. Just to be able to talk to him face to face, to shake his hand, it really just adds a different level of how I think of South Carolina."

Shipley started the day working with running backs coach Bobby Bentley, but it appears he could play any number of positions if he ends up at South Carolina.

"I started out as a running back at the camp, but they switched me over to slot for a couple of reps as well and then Coach Muschamp actually asked me what were my thoughts about playing safety," Shipley said. "So, I think they're just recruiting me as sort of an athlete and then if I do go there, then they're going to see what's best for me, what's best for the team, and make that decision."

Shipley also claims early offers from North Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Virginia and West Virginia. He has no favorites.

"I'm going to look at every single school equally when it comes down to it," Shipley said. "Right now I'm just enjoying the ride and enjoying the whole process. I probably won't even consider (favorites) until after my sophomore year, going into my junior year."

