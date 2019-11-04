South Carolina announced its schedule Monday, unveiling their schedule this season with 24 of their 30 SEC games against teams coming off a NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Gamecocks officially have their path to try and get back to the postseason in 2020.

They'll have nine series against teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season and add on two more midweek games against tournament teams as well for a total of 29 games.

Of those 11 total teams, six made a super regional with three—Mississippi State, Arkansas and Vanderbilt—making the College World Series. The Commodores are also reigning national champions.

They'll open the season Feb. 14 against Holy Cross before holding non-conference series against Northwestern and Cornell.

Their first 1o games are at home to start 2020 with their first road or neutral site test coming Feb. 29 against Clemson at Segra Park.

They'll have that annual rivalry starting in Columbia Feb. 28 with the game at Clemson scheduled for March 1.

The Gamecocks open and close their SEC schedule at home, hosting Tennessee to start conference play and Florida to end it.

After Tennessee, the Gamecocks travel to Georgia before a home series against Missouri. They have two road trips right after that, going to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt back-to-back weeks before hosting Mississippi State.

They travel to LSU after that before getting two of their final three series at home. They'll host Arkansas, then travel to Kentucky before closing conference play out against the Gators.

The midweek slate is headlined by games in Charlotte against NC State and North Carolina.

Click here for the full schedule.

