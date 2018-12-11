GamecockCentral.com

After a few weeks off after finishing up the regular season, the Gamecocks now know what their schedule will be like the next two weeks getting ready for their bowl game.

The Gamecocks will start on-field preparations for this year's Belk Bowl on Monday, Dec. 17 and will practice in Columbia through Saturday, Dec. 22. They'll then arrive in Charlotte on Christmas Day and practice in the Charlotte area leading up to the bowl game on Dec. 29.



Also see: Catching up with five-star commit Zacch Pickens

Will Muschamp will meet with the media three times over the course of bowl preparations, including Dec. 19, which is the beginning of football's early signing period.

Muschamp will also meet with the media right after bowl practice starts and during the Belk Bowl media day during game week.

Since the regular season ended, the team hasn't been doing on-field practices but have been doing different weightlifting over that time.

Also see: Insider scoop on a few flip targets

The Gamecocks (7-5) will play Virginia (7-5) in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 29, and the game will be televised on ABC at noon.