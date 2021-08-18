Gamecocks announce 'Cockpit' name for all student sections

Through The Cockpit, all Carolina students will be able to unite together under one identity to bring their passion to a new level while they're supporting the Gamecocks across all sports.

Through their dedication, support and energy, South Carolina students have shown that they're the best student fans in all of college athletics.

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department is excited to announce a new brand identity for its official student section across all sports, The Cockpit.

All University of South Carolina students are a part of The Cockpit. The name The Cockpit has unofficially been used for years, but with today's announcement Gamecocks Athletics is excited to organize and embrace the name officially.

Throughout the next couple of months, the Athletics Department will begin to look for passionate students who want to help lead the official student section. These student leaders will help promote events and provide input to help take the student section to the next level.

As part of the launch of The Cockpit, the Gamecock Student Rewards Program will become Cockpit Rewards. Cockpit Rewards is designed to reward our most loyal and enthusiastic students who help us create a home field advantage.

As students attend home athletic events, they'll earn Cockpit Reward Points. These reward points determine which students will receive football tickets each week.

In addition, students also receive prizes based off of the number of reward points they receive throughout the year.

Students can join the Student Gamecock Club to receive the official Cockpit Under Armour T-shirt. In addition to the T-shirt, students receive additional reward points and other benefits. Students can join the Student Gamecock Club directly in the current Student Rewards App.