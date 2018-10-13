South Carolina announced its full dress roster before Saturday's game against Texas A&M with two players missing today with concussions.

Nick Harvey and AJ Turner will miss Saturday's game with a concussion he picked up this week in practice. Turner suffered his last weekend against Missouri and didn't clear the protocol.

Jake Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia are both dressed as well as Mon Denson, who's been nursing a hamstring injury all season.

OrTre Smith and JT Ibe are both off the dress list with season-ending injuries. DJ Wonnum, who's scheduled to come back after the Gamecocks' bye week is on the list..

Josh Belk didn't dress for the fourth-straight game. After playing a few snaps in the team's first two contests, he's been hampered by an ankle injury and hasn't dressed the last month.

View the full dress list below.

