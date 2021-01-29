@GamecockCentral

From South Carolina media relations

The University of South Carolina baseball team announced several non-conference contests to its 2021 schedule this morning (Friday, Jan. 29). The Gamecocks will play the annual three-game series with in-state rival Clemson and make a trip to Charlotte to face North Carolina.

The Garnet and Black opens play in 2021 with a three-game series against Dayton Feb. 19-21 at Founders Park. The Gamecocks have a midweek game against Winthrop set for Feb. 23 before the series against Clemson, which starts on Feb. 26 at Clemson, moves to Fluor Field in Greenville on Feb. 27 and ends at Founders Park Feb. 28.

Carolina visits Winthrop for a Tuesday night game on March 2 before hosting Mercer for three games in Columbia on March 5-7. Carolina travels to The Citadel on March 10 for the final true road midweek contest.

The Gamecocks have a trio of home games the next three Tuesdays, hosting Davidson on March 16, The Citadel on March 23 and Gardner-Webb March 30. Carolina travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C., to face North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6.

The non-conference schedule closes with four midweek games. Charleston Southern heads to Columbia on April 13. The Citadel returns for a second time on Tuesday, April 27 followed by games against North Florida (May 4) and Appalachian State (May 18).

The Gamecocks have an open weekend on March 12-14 and are actively looking for an opponent to fill those dates.

All home games will be available to watch on either linear or digital platforms. Specific platforms will be announced at a later date.

REEDY RIVER RIVALRY TICKET INFORMATION: The baseball series vs. Clemson is set for the second week of our season with the Reedy River game in Greenville set for Saturday, February 27. Due to capacity limitations driven by COVID-19, both teams will have less than 500 tickets available for purchase by their respective fan bases and accordingly, supply will be extremely limited. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 2 beginning at 9 a.m. The on-sale will be tiered based on Gamecock Club giving level. There is a limit of four (4) tickets per account and all tickets will be available in pods of two (2) or four (4). Additional details and scheduled on-sale windows will be emailed to eligible accounts Monday, February 1.