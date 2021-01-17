@GamecockCentral

With Lindsey on board as the defensive line coach, Mike Peterson will coach the outside linebackers and defensive ends, while defensive coordinator Clayton White will be in charge of the inside linebackers. Torrian Gray will mentor the defensive backs.

University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has selected Jimmy Lindsey as the Gamecocks' defensive line coach, it was announced today.

Lindsey, who was born in Cheraw, S.C. and lists Morven, N.C. as his hometown, spent the 2020 season on Lovie Smith's staff at the University of Illinois, coaching defensive ends.

He served as the defensive coordinator in the Illini's season finale at Penn State after Smith was relieved of his coaching duties. Under Lindsey's tutelage, Owen Carney Jr. earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after collecting 28 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks in eight games.

Lindsey came to Illinois after three seasons at Western Kentucky where he worked with current Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White. Lindsey was the Hilltoppers' defensive line coach in 2017, before coaching the defensive ends and serving as the recruiting coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

"Jimmy has a really impressive track record of success with the guys he's coached and came highly recommended by Coach White, who worked with him at Western Kentucky," said Coach Beamer. "I love that he has ties to the Carolinas - born in South Carolina and raised in North Carolina - and has coached and recruited in this region as well."

Lindsey's coaching career began at his alma mater, Chattanooga, where he was an assistant in 2000 and '01 while finishing up his degree. Following graduation, he was named the Mocs' linebackers coach in 2002.

He then spent four seasons (2003-06) at Gardner-Webb, where he coached the defensive line, linebackers, special teams and was also the recruiting coordinator.

Under Lindsey's guidance, Harold Wells, was named the 2004 I-AA Football Gazette National Defensive Lineman of the Year, and defensive end Brian Johnson was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008.

Lindsey spent two seasons (2007-08) at Miami (Ohio), serving as the defensive ends coach and co-special teams coordinator, then one year at Tennessee-Martin as the defensive line coach before returning to Chattanooga for two seasons (2010-11) as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. In 2011, four of Lindsey's defensive linemen earned All-SoCon honors including first-teamer Josh Williams.

Lindsey then spent four years in the Palmetto state, working at Furman University from 2012-15. He was the Paladins' defensive line coach for three seasons before adding the title of Assistant Head Coach in his final season in Greenville.

He mentored defensive end Gary Wilkins to All-America honors in 2014 and a contract with the Oakland Raiders. Lindsey also helped Furman win a Southern Conference championship in 2013. Lindsey spent the 2016 season at Georgia Southern, working as the defensive line coach, before moving on to Western Kentucky.

Lindsey also has had the opportunity to work with four NFL teams (Cleveland - 2006; Detroit - 2008; Denver - 2010; San Diego - 2013) in the Minority Coaching Internship program.

Lindsey was a linebacker at Chattanooga from 1996-99, serving as a team captain in his senior season and was the recipient of UTC's Marco Sheppard Mr. Hustle Award. He graduated in 2001 with a degree in sports administration.

Born Aug. 22, 1977, Lindsey is married to the former Lauren Thomas. He has one daughter, Kiara.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL COACHING STAFF (as of Jan. 17, 2021)

Shane Beamer, Head Coach

Torrian Gray, Defensive Backs Coach

Erik Kimrey, Tight Ends Coach

Des Kitchings, Running Backs Coach

Pete Lembo, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Jimmy Lindsey, Defensive Line Coach

Mike Peterson, Outside Linebackers/Defensive Ends Coach

Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers Coach

Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach