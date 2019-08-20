SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

Things are officially one step closer to basketball season.

The Gamecocks announced their non-conference schedule Tuesday morning, complete with 13 games, eight of which will be played at Colonial Life Arena.

The regular season starts Nov. 6 against North Alabama and they'll play five home games in November before going to Cancun, Mexico to play in a Thanksgiving tournament against Witchita State and either West Virginia or Northern Iowa.

They'll have three more home games after getting back from Mexico—George Washington, the first of three games against the Colonials; Houston, who's coming off a Sweet 16 appearance; and Dec. 30 against Stetson.

The road games will be at UMass at the beginning of December, at Clemson and then at defending national champion Virginia seven days later.

While the SEC schedule hasn't been announced yet, the Gamecocks do have home-and-homes scheduled with Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks' home-only games come against Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri and their road-only games are against Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn.

2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 6, North Alabama

Nov. 10, Wyoming

Nov. 15, Cleveland State

Nov. 19, Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 26, Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Nov. 27, West Virginia/Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Dec. 1, George Washington

Dec. 4, at UMass

Dec. 8, Houston

Dec. 15, at Clemson

Dec. 22, at Virginia

Dec. 30, Stetson