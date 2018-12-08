GamecockCentral.com

Ticker
Gamecocks announce permanent captains, team awards

With only a bowl game standing between South Carolina and the end of the 2018 season, the Gamecocks held their annual end of the season team banquet and handed out the team awards.

They elected the team captains and awarded the team's most valuable players and leadership awards. View the full list below.

Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Donell Stanley, Jay Urich, Malik Young, Danny Gordon

Community Service Award: Spencer Eason-Riddle

Strength & Conditioning Award: Sadarius Hutcherson, Kyle Markway, Bryan Edwards

Comeback Player of the Year Award: Deebo Samuel, Bryson Allen-Williams, K.C. Crosby

Offensive Scout Team Award: Hank Manos

Defensive Scout Team Award: Jason Senn, Javion Duncan

Special Teams Scout Team Award: Jaylan Foster

Nutrition Award: T.J. Brunson

Players’ Choice Awards

Unselfish Teammate

Offense: Michael Scarnecchia, Jacob August, Blake Camper, Dennis Daley

Defense: T.J. Brunson, Rashad Fenton, Steven Montac

Special Teams: Kiel Pollard, Keisean Nixon, Ben Asbury

Tenacity Award

Offense: Zack Bailey

Defense: Bryson Allen-Williams

Special Teams: Kiel Pollard

Most Valuable Player

Offense (Steve Spurier Award): Deebo Samuel

Defense (Joe Morrison Award): T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw

Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award): Joseph Charlton, Parker White

Leadership Award

Offense: Jake Bentley

Defense: T.J. Brunson

Special Teams: Kiel Pollard

Most Explosive Player, Offense: Deebo Samuel

Most Productive Player, Defense: T.J. Brunson, Jaycee Horn

Most Productive Player, Special Teams: Deebo Samuel

Steve Wadiak MVP Award: Deebo Samuel

Rex Enright Captains’ Award: Bryson Allen-Williams, Zack Bailey, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson

