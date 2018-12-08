GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks announce permanent captains, team awards
With only a bowl game standing between South Carolina and the end of the 2018 season, the Gamecocks held their annual end of the season team banquet and handed out the team awards.
They elected the team captains and awarded the team's most valuable players and leadership awards. View the full list below.
Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award: Donell Stanley, Jay Urich, Malik Young, Danny Gordon
Community Service Award: Spencer Eason-Riddle
Strength & Conditioning Award: Sadarius Hutcherson, Kyle Markway, Bryan Edwards
Comeback Player of the Year Award: Deebo Samuel, Bryson Allen-Williams, K.C. Crosby
Offensive Scout Team Award: Hank Manos
Defensive Scout Team Award: Jason Senn, Javion Duncan
Special Teams Scout Team Award: Jaylan Foster
Nutrition Award: T.J. Brunson
Players’ Choice Awards
Unselfish Teammate
Offense: Michael Scarnecchia, Jacob August, Blake Camper, Dennis Daley
Defense: T.J. Brunson, Rashad Fenton, Steven Montac
Special Teams: Kiel Pollard, Keisean Nixon, Ben Asbury
Tenacity Award
Offense: Zack Bailey
Defense: Bryson Allen-Williams
Special Teams: Kiel Pollard
Most Valuable Player
Offense (Steve Spurier Award): Deebo Samuel
Defense (Joe Morrison Award): T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw
Special Teams (Jim Carlen Award): Joseph Charlton, Parker White
Leadership Award
Offense: Jake Bentley
Defense: T.J. Brunson
Special Teams: Kiel Pollard
Most Explosive Player, Offense: Deebo Samuel
Most Productive Player, Defense: T.J. Brunson, Jaycee Horn
Most Productive Player, Special Teams: Deebo Samuel
Steve Wadiak MVP Award: Deebo Samuel
Rex Enright Captains’ Award: Bryson Allen-Williams, Zack Bailey, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson