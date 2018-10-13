Jake Bentley will make his return to the starting lineup Saturday.

The quarterback was announced as the team's starter before Saturday's game against Texas A&M, confirming head coach Will Muschamp's report earlier in the week that if healthy Bentley would start.

Michael Scarnecchia will now be the backup after leading the Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) to a 37-35 win last weekend and throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Jamyest Williams is also making his second start of the season at safety, filling in for an injured JT Ibe, who's been out the last two weeks with a knee injury.

Williams started last week and picked up three tackles and intercepted Drew Lock last weekend in the win.

Jaycee Horn, a true freshman makes his third-straight start, fifth total this season, at nickel back after picking up SEC Freshman of the Week honors last week.

View the full lineup below:

Defensive line: Aaron Sterling, Javon Kinlaw, Keri Thomas, Bryson Allen-Williams

Linebackers: Danny Fennell, TJ Brunson, Sherrod Greene

Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Steven Montac, Jamyasr Williams, Rashad Fenton, Jaycee Horn

Offensive line: Dennis Daley, Zack Bailey, Donell Stanley, Sadarius Hutcherson, Blake Camper

Skill players: Deebo Samuel Shi Smith, Bryan Edwards, K.C. Crosby, Jacob August, Rico Dowdle

Quarterback: Jake Bentley

