GamecockCentral - Gamecocks announce starting right tackle

One of the bigger position battles is settled for now.

Jakai Moore was officially announced as the starting right tackle for the Gamecocks Saturday night, ending a weeks long battle.

Moore won the job over Jaylen Nichols and Vershon Lee, both of whom could see time Saturday night.

He'll start opposite Dylan Wonnum, who won the left tackle position earlier in camp.

Joining him on the line will be Eric Douglas at center, Sadarius Hutcherson at left guard and Jovaughn Gwyn at right guard.

There weren't any other surprises outside of the two-deep depth chart in the starting lineup. Mitch Jeter was announced as the starting placekicker and Kevin Harris is the starting running back.

The Gamecocks kick off at 7:30 p.m. against the Vols.