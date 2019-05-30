SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

One day after finding out their game time against Alabama, South Carolina now knows when they'll play their first two games next season.

The program announced the kick off times for their first three games with North Carolina, Charleston Southern and Alabama.

The Gamecocks will kick off the season Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN from Bank of America Stadium against the Tar Heels before coming home to host the Bucs at noon on the SEC Network.

Then comes the premier matchup of the early season with the Crimson Tide coming in to Williams-Brice for a 3:30 p.m. CBS matchup.

It's the Gamecocks' first match up against North Carolina since 2015 with the Tar Heels breaking in a new coach in Mack Brown while the Charleston Southern game is the first meeting between those two programs in football.