Gamecocks announce two assistant moves

South Carolina's open assistant coach spot is officially filled.

The Gamecocks elevated former player and current director of video services Brian Steele to take the spot vacated by Bruce Shingler earlier this month.

Chuck Martin was also elevated to associate head coach.

"Brian spent the early part of his career building our program as a player; a lot of who we are as a program was established with his courage and his fight and his mind. He then became a student assistant coach after injuries stopped his playing career, so he was able to start coaching. He then stayed on as a graduate assistant, and then became an assistant coach at Queens University for two years before he returned last year as our video coordinator. Brian understands what we teach, has a great relationship with players and is a star in the coaching profession. And he is one of us,” Frank Martin said. “He is a South Carolinian, he takes pride in this uniform and he is like a young brother to me. I'm excited for this opportunity for Brian and our team.”

Steele, who played for South Carolina early in Frank Martin's tenure, also served as a student assistant coach for two seasons, one of which was the Gamecocks' 2017 Final Four season.

After his first stint at South Carolina Steele served as an assistant at Queens (N.C.) College where he was part of one of the most successful runs in the Royals' history.

While there, Queens finished in the top 25 in both seasons and went 31-5 in 2018-19 and went to the Elite Eight of the Division II tournament. In 2019-20 Queens went 24-7.

A South Carolina native, Steele came back to Columbia prior to the 2020-21 season and served as the team's director of video services.

The Gamecocks' on-court staff is now full after Shingler's departure to Maryland this month, joining Will Bailey and Chuck Martin as assistants on Martin's staff.

"It is hard to put into words what Frank Martin and this program mean to me," commented Steele. "I'm grateful for Frank and Coach Tanner continuing to believe in me, and I'm excited to get back on the court and on the road recruiting."

The majority of South Carolina's team is on campus going through offseason practice and Steele will continue now to help with that as well as recruit, which the evaluation period begins this month.

In three years at South Carolina, Steele appeared in 50 games with four starts.

South Carolina also announced Martin has been elevated to associate head coach. Martin’s now the longest-tenured staff member, coming on for the 2017-18 season.

"I'm very excited to give Chuck the title of Associate Head Coach and to promote Brian to an Assistant Coach for our program," Martin said. "Chuck has been a head coach, he's been an assistant at major universities, and is more than deserving of this title that he has earned during his time here at South Carolina. I fully trust him with every responsibility of our program, and he has done a great job leading us internally as we've continued to deal with good and bad.