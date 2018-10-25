South Carolina football announced its uniform combination for Saturday's SEC home game against Tennessee. The Gamecocks will go with all black (helmets, jerseys and pants) against the Volunteers.

Under Will Muschamp, South Carolina is an even 2-2 when wearing the all black uniforms and 2-3 overall. The Gamecocks last wore this combination last season against Kentucky in a game that saw the Gamecocks lose 23-13 to the Wildcats.

South Carolina fans will better remember this uniform from the 2016 home game with Tennessee that saw the Gamecocks knock off the 22nd-ranked Volunteers in the second start for quarterback Jake Bentley. That game featured a great defensive effort by the Gamecocks with timely plays on offense. The win over Tennessee still stands as the lone win versus a ranked opponent during the Muschamp era.

During the 2016 season, the Gamecocks also wore all black in games against East Carolina and #19 South Florida (Birmingham Bowl). The Gamecocks split those two contests, finishing that year with a 2-1 record in that combination.

Other games that featured this uniform:

2004: #3 UGA 20 - USC 16

2016: USC 20 - ECU 15

2016: USC 24 - #22 UT 21

2016: #19 USF 46 - USC 39 OT

2017: UK 23 - USC 13

Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250) will kickoff at 7:30 PM EST and will be televised by the SEC Network. The Gamecocks are favored by 7.5 points.

