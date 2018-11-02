For just the second time under Will Muschamp, the Gamecocks are going with black helmets, white jerseys and black pants as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, MS.

The last time the Gamecocks wore this combination was during the 2017 season opener in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. That game saw the Gamecocks hold on to defeat a favored NC State team 35-28 with a last minute goal line stand.

Overall, South Carolina is 4-2 when wearing the combination as the Gamecocks went 3-2 with this combination during the 2004 campaign that marked the end of the Lou Holtz era.

Other games that featured this uniform:

2004: Carolina 31 - Vanderbilt 6

2004: Carolina 20 - Alabama 3

2004: Carolina 12 - Kentucky 7

2004: Florida 48 - Carolina 14

2004: Clemson 29 - Carolina 7

2017: Carolina 35 - NC State 28

The Gamecocks enter Saturday's game having won their last two games against Ole Miss. The last meeting between the two school saw a memorable 16-10 win by the Gamecocks over the fourth-ranked Rebels. Though Sandstorm had been played previously at Williams-Brice Stadium, that game marked the beginning of Sandstorm as a staple at Carolina home games.

Ole Miss currently holds a 8-7 lead in the overall series and a 3-2 lead in games played in Oxford.

Saturday's game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) will kickoff at noon eastern and will be televised on the SEC Network.



