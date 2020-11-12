GamecockCentral - Gamecocks announce unis for Ole Miss

Gamecocks announce unis for Ole Miss
The South Carolina football team will wear black helmets with white jerseys and white pants Saturday versus Ole Miss.
It’s the first time the Gamecocks will use that uniform combination since a 2017 win at Tennessee.
While the media team didn’t release a traditional Battle Armor video, they did release the video below and Gamecock Central had already reported the above uniform combo.
Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/imVNrJU3BK— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 12, 2020