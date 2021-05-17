 Gamecock football sets Welcome Home Tour dates
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-17 08:44:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks announce 'Welcome Home Tour' dates, locations

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

The University of South Carolina announced three locations and dates for a newly-branded "Welcome Home Tour" featuring Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer.

The events will feature other Gamecock football staff, exclusive football updates, a question-and-answer session, autograph opportunities, and more.

Beamer will be in Florence and Myrtle Beach on May 25, and in Greenville the following day.

More dates are expected to be added in the month of July.

Ticket information is available from The Gamecock Club here.

Gamecock football Welcome Home Tour
Shane Beamer will hit the road later this month for several "Welcome Home Tour" dates
South Carolina Gamecocks football news
Join us for the latest in-depth, accurate scoop on Gamecock athletics and recruiting!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}