Gamecocks announce 'Welcome Home Tour' dates, locations

The University of South Carolina announced three locations and dates for a newly-branded "Welcome Home Tour" featuring Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer.

The events will feature other Gamecock football staff, exclusive football updates, a question-and-answer session, autograph opportunities, and more.

Beamer will be in Florence and Myrtle Beach on May 25, and in Greenville the following day.

More dates are expected to be added in the month of July.

Ticket information is available from The Gamecock Club here.