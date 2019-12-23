Rivals.com categorizes South Carolina three-star signee Jaheim Bell as an "athlete" and Valdosta (Ga.) head coach Adam Rodemaker can see why.

Rodemaker has watched his 6-foot-3, 218-pound playmaker terrorize defenses at a number of positions for the last few years and he'll soon try to take that ability to the SEC.

"I think people had a hard time slotting him, because he's so talented in so many areas, but he's part tight end, part fullback, part slot receiver and part running back," Rodemaker told Gamecock Central on National Signing Day. "It wouldn't surprise me if he ended up at running back there. I was part of the group that coached Marcus Lattimore when he was at Byrnes High School and he reminds me a lot of Marcus in just his raw athletic ability. They're just getting a dynamic playmaker."