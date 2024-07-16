The MLB and WNBA reach their official halfway points this week. NFL training camps widely open next week, with some opening this week. We will catch you up on the current seasons of your past favorites to don the Garnet and Black in both the MLB and WNBA and take a look at where all former Gamecocks will begin their NFL seasons.

Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates: 1-3; 3.38 ERA; 1.16 WHIP; 26-11 K/BB. Carmen missed the first 1.5 months of the season with an injury. He was shaky upon return but has been lights out since June 1 allowing only three earned runs in 23 IP. Following Paul Skenes on the mound has to be an adrenaline rush.

Whit Merrifield - Current Free Agent: .199 BA, 3 home runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBI, 21 runs, 11 stolen bases. Whit is having one of the worst season's of his career after being named an All-Star last season. He was released last week by the Phillies. Seems like a great late-season Alex Anthopoulos find... fingers crossed.

Jordan Montgomery - Arizona Diamondbacks: 6-5; 6.44 ERA; 1.675 WHIP; 45-23 K/BB. Montgomery rightfully hired agent Scott Boras last offseason. He's currently on the IL but should return later this month.

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks: .264 BA, 22 home runs, 19 doubles, 66 RBI, 58 runs. Walker should have been an All-Star this season. His numbers are far better than Pete Alonso's. Walker is on pace for the best season of his career.

Jonah Bride - Florida Marlins: .231 BA, 1 double, 5 RBI, 2 runs. Bride has appeared in 12 games this season for the fish. He is likely to spend more time between the big leagues and AAA over the last two months of the season.

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees: 5-3; 2.52 ERA; 1.14 WHIP; 67-20 K/BB. Schmidt was having a career year for a team with World Series aspirations. Clarke missed the month of June after a lat strain in late May. He's on the IL and can return on July 30th.