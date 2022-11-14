The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2022 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, when they travel to the Upstate for the traditional season-ending matchup with the No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Game time has been set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118 previous times on the gridiron with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-10-1 mark when playing at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. This will be South Carolina’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.

South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) hosts #5/5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, while Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) hosts Miami (Fla.) (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on the same day.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Thanksgiving weekend:

Thursday, November 24Mississippi State at Ole Miss 7:00 ET ESPN

Friday, November 25Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 ET CBS

Florida at Florida State 7:30 ET ABC

Saturday, November 26South Carolina at Clemson 12:00 ET ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky 3:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Auburn at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

LSU at Texas A&M 7:00 ET ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK