Gamecocks At Clemson Game Time Set For Thanksgiving Weekend
The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up their 2022 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, when they travel to the Upstate for the traditional season-ending matchup with the No. 9/9 Clemson Tigers in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Game time has been set for noon and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.
The Gamecocks and Tigers have met 118 previous times on the gridiron with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-10-1 mark when playing at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. This will be South Carolina’s first trip to Clemson since the 2018 season.
South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) hosts #5/5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, while Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) hosts Miami (Fla.) (5-5, 3-3 ACC) on the same day.
Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Thanksgiving weekend:
Thursday, November 24Mississippi State at Ole Miss 7:00 ET ESPN
Friday, November 25Arkansas at Missouri 3:30 ET CBS
Florida at Florida State 7:30 ET ABC
Saturday, November 26South Carolina at Clemson 12:00 ET ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia 12:00 ET ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky 3:00 ET SEC NETWORK
Auburn at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS
LSU at Texas A&M 7:00 ET ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK