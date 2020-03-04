The Gamecocks will only get one midweek game this week.

Wednesday's contest against Boston College has been canceled with rain in the forecast all day, not showing any signs of stopping into the night.

This is the second rainout South Carolina's had this season with its first midweek game against Winthrop getting nixed due to weather as well.

After dropping the series to Clemson last weekend, the Gamecocks (8-4) beat Furman 3-2 in extras Tuesday night thanks to a two-run homer from Wes Clarke in the 12th inning and will host Cornell for a three game series starting Friday at 7 p.m.



Saturday's game will begin at 4 p.m. with Sunday's finale at 1:30 p.m.

No official starting rotation has been announced yet, but Carmen Mlodzinski started Friday, Thomas Farr on Saturday and Brannon Jordan rounded out the weekend on Sunday.