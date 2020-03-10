Gamecocks battling with ACC programs for guard
Kheni Briggs isn’t short on attention from some high major programs, and last week the Gamecocks were able to get him on campus for a quick unofficial visit.The 2022 guard made the trip to Columbia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news