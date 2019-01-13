It's the Gamecocks' first three-game win streak in SEC play since winning four straight in 2017.

The Gamecocks held on late, using clutch three pointers from Felipe Haase and AJ Lawson to put the game away with less than two minutes to play, to beat Missouri 85-75 Sunday.

For the second time in three years, South Carolina is 3-0 in SEC play.

South Carolina jumped out to a lead early in the first half that ballooned to 11 points thanks to staunch defense.

They held Missouri scoreless for over five minutes of game time in the first half as they went on a 12-0 run and the Gamecocks held on to a six-point lead at halftime.

After that, though, the Gamecocks couldn't put the Tigers away. They'd lead by 13 points at the beginning of the second half but, with Chis Silva on the bench after picking up his third foul, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to just three points with less than three minutes to play.

The Gamecocks would hit back-to-back three pointers from Haase and Lawson to make it a nine-point game with 1:44 to play and hold on to win the game.

Haase finished with a season-high 14 points, his second-straight game in double figures and third of the season. It's the first time he's scored over 10 points in back to back games since December of last season.

One of the biggest momentum swings came with about six minutes to go and the Gamecocks leading by just five. Maik Kotsar hit Silva baseline and, after the big man missed a shot, Keyshawn Bryant was there for the putback.

Then, on the ensuing defensive possession, Lawson fed Bryant again in transition for an easy lay in and Bryant scored again after a Missouri bucket.

For Bryant, he finished with a team-high 15 points, 12 of those coming in the second half. Five Gamecocks—Bryant, Haase, Lawson, Silva and Hassani Gravett—finished with at least 10 points.

Mizzou was able to stay in the game thanks to some lights-out shooting from three as the Tigers hit 43 percent of their 23 attempts.

South Carolina shot 51 from the field, including 6-for-19 from three.

Player of the game: Haase finished with a season high in points and hit a few clutch shots down the stretch as the Gamecocks held on to win.

Statistical leaders: Bryant, 15 points; Kotsar, 7 rebounds; Lawson, 4 assists

Up next: South Carolina hits the road for it's second SEC road game of the year. They'll play at Vanderbilt Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.