Gamecocks Big OV Weekend Lands Them A TE #WelcomeHome

South Carolina landed another important 3-star commitment for the 2023 class in TE Connor Cox. Cox will join the Gamecocks out of Jacksonville’s (Fla.) The Bolles School and truly seems to possess a skill set that translates to having his hand in the dirt to block, while also being able to split out and create receiving mismatches in the second level. At 6'6", Cox has a long frame that is ready-made to snatch passes over the middle, while still having room to fill out to transform his body into the size it takes to be a lethal in-line blocker in the SEC. Cox chose the Gamecocks over offers from Texas, Boston College, Maryland, NC State, Vanderbilt, and several others. While he grew up in New England and still carries a pretty heavy Boston accent, the allure of South Carolina outweighed any notions of returning to Beantown.

I put in a futurecast for Cox earlier this week, and this weekend made it official as he put the exclamation point on his official visit.