Gamecocks blank EIU in Beamer debut

The Gamecocks played loose and fast in what was a relatively clean game especially considering it was Week 1 for a team playing together against an opponent for the first time.

The Gamecocks easily dispatched FCS Eastern Illinois in a 46-0 victory Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina raced to an early lead and never looked back while 64,868 fans received their first look at Beamer's brand of ball.

Starting quarterback Zeb Noland, who grabbed national headlines when he traded in his graduate assistant whistle to suit up for one final year of eligibility, was tabbed locally as the veteran leader who could steer the Gamecocks' offense until Luke Doty returns from injury.

Noland was exactly that in his Garnet and Black debut, completing13 of 22 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns, and no turnovers, while smoothly getting the Gamecocks in and out of plays and lined up correctly.

The distinction of scoring the first touchdown of the Beamer era would go to tight end Nick Muse, who caught a pass from Noland just short of the goal line and then fell backwards into the end zone for a four-yard score on Gamecocks' season drive of the game.

Rather than take the traditional extra point, the Gamecocks elected to run a surprise two-point conversion, snapping the ball directly to Muse who powered into the end zone to give the Gamecocks an 8-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Necessary to win on this night? No. But worth it to send a message? Absolutely as the Gamecocks first debuted their version of Beamer Ball, adding two blocked punts to their resume, one by Debo Williams and the other by Jordan Strachan.

The TD was set up by an interception by Jaylan Foster, who snagged the ball out of the air after Darius Rush tipped it on EIU's first play from scrimmage.

Beamer promised fans all offseason that his tight ends would get the football and he wasted little time in making good on it. The second touchdown of the night came on a three-yard throw to Jaheim Bell.

The Gamecocks extended the lead to 22-0 on a 12-yard TD to Josh Vann early in the second quarter.

South Carolina then took a 29-0 lead into halftime on a 10-yard touchdown throw to Zaquandre White with just 34 seconds in the half.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Gamecocks substituted liberally and salted the game away.

Super senior kicker Parker White tacked on a 36-yard field goal to make it 32-0 before White raced to a 63-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore defensive end Jordan Burch put the exclamation point on the evening with a 61-yard pick-six to give the Gamecocks a 46-0 edge.

