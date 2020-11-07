GamecockCentral - Gamecocks blown out for second straight week

Texas A&M walloped South Carolina 48-3, marking the worst SEC loss of Will Muschamp's tenure and the second-biggest loss since losing by 49 points to Clemson in his first season.

South Carolina, after a relatively good showing offensively over the first five weeks of the season, turned in its worst and most anemic performance of the season as the Gamecocks were blown out for the second straight week.

The Gamecocks will have to wait another year to get the program's first win against Texas A&M.

Losing by 45 points comes on the heels of a 28-point blowout to LSU, which was the worst loss to a SEC school since Muschamp took over for about two weeks.

It's the worst loss in a SEC game since Florida beat the Gamecocks by 50 in 2008.

The Gamecocks haven't scored a touchdown against A&M since 2018 and Saturday marks the first time since 2007 against Vanderbilt the Gamecocks didn't score a touchdown in a home conference game.

The offense mustered just 150 yards, the fewest since picking up 120 against Florida in 2008. It's the fewest at home since Sports Reference began tracking that data in 2000.

South Carolina's defense came to play, at least early, as the Gamecocks held Texas A&M to just seven first-quarter points. As they played more in the first half—41 total plays—they began to wear down and the Aggies began to move the ball more fluidly.

The real problem in the first half was the offense, as the Gamecocks ran just 25 plays the first 30 minutes and averaged a putrid 2.7 yards per play.

After completing his first two passes of the half for 17 yards, Collin Hill finished 2-for-12 and threw one interception. Fifteen of the Gamecocks' first half plays were passing plays.

It was a comedy of errors in the first half with dropped passes—Jalen Brooks dropped a would-be touchdown on the first drive of the game—poor throws and porous protection the norm.

Things didn't improve in the second half with the Gamecocks giving up a touchdown followed by Hill's second pick of the game that set up another Aggie score.

It didn't get much better as the Aggies coasted to a 45-point win and the Gamecocks could only muster three points the rest of the way.

Hill was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter in favor of Ryan Hilinski, finishing his day going 8-for-21 for 66 yards.

The Gamecocks have a quick turnaround, hitting the road next week for a night game against an Ole Miss team coming off a bye week.