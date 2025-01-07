Gamecocks bolster running back depth in transfer portal

South Carolina football added a running back to its transfer portal class on Tuesday, with former Utah State running back Rahsul Faison committing to the Gamecocks according to multiple reports.

Faison helps soften the blow of losing Rocket Sanders to the NFL Draft, leaving South Carolina's running back room with Oscar Adaway III, Jawarn Howell, Matthew Fuller and now Faison for next season.

This will be Faison's third FBS school after he started his collegiate career at Marshall, but he exploded onto the scene at Utah State. The senior back had 1,109 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 198 carries last season, rushing for at least 100 yards in five separate games. He was also a little bit of a threat out of the backfield in the passing game, catching 22 passes for 99 yards on the season.

He arrives in Columbia with one year of eligibility left after redshirting in 2021, but also could potentally receive another year because he spent the 2022 season at a junior college in between his stops at Marshall and Utah State.

South Carolina's overall transfer portal class now stands at 10 players.

