There was a glimpse of those changes against Clemson and those changes will continue this weekend against Virginia.

With his team playing just three games over a 14-day stretch, it provides him a chance to self-scout so they can make some changes and improve the team.

This time of year after finals ends is usually meant for players to spend a few days getting their feet back under them after a hectic semester, but it’s also giving Frank Martin a chance to do something he doesn’t normally get to do.

“I’m trying to change some stuff, so we’re still in exploratory mode as I try and change some things we’re doing schematically. It’s easier to do that when you have older guys than young guys, but it’s something we have to do.”

Also see: In-state big man recaps Gamecock visit

Those changes started to permeate against the Tigers: Keyshawn Bryant was inserted into the lineup, Trae Hannibal saw more minutes and they switched their main ball handler.

Martin didn’t elaborate which changes would be the focal point of Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers, but does know AJ Lawson will remain the team’s point guard.

Against Clemson, where he shouldered the majority of point guard minutes, the Gamecocks scored 67 points and had a 93.7 offensive efficiency.

“That’s a decision that I’ve made. It’s not like he didn’t play point for us in the past, but we need him to be at point now,” Martin said. “As the season unfolds, more guys can man the position too. On my team that’s the most overrated thing in the world. I like playing with two point guards. AJ’s aggressiveness helps us. At Clemson we created open court baskets because we’re more aggressive pushing the ball down the court.”

Also see: Weekend Burch update

The Gamecocks (7-4) have been up and down offensively this season, posting offensive efficiencies over 105 points per 100 possessions five times but at 95 or worse three times as well, including a season-low 65.3 against Wichita State.

They played better against Clemson, posting a 93.7 offensive efficiency against the Tigers but shooting the ball about as well as they have all season. They had an effective field goal percentage of 52.9, which is the highest against a Power 5 team all season.

Sometimes, Martin said, it’s as simple as guys hitting shots when they get open looks.

Right now, out of 353 DI teams, the Gamecocks are 234th in effective field goal percentage (47.6), 306th in three-point percentage (28.8) but 160th in two-point field goal percentage (49.5).

“I don’t mean to be boring, but when you make jump shots it makes coaches look smarter offensively. When you don’t make jump shots, it makes coaches look dumber offensively. That game, we made jump shots,” Martin said. “We have to do that better.”

Also see: Looking at the Gamecock's NET ranking

The offensive changes will be put to the absolute test Sunday with the Gamecocks taking on the nation’s best defensive team in Virginia, who’s leading the country in points allowed per game, effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency.

Sunday’s game (3 p.m., ABC) will see two contrasting styles with Virginia playing at the country’s slowest pace (59 possessions per game) while the Gamecocks and their newer, faster offense likes to get out and run with the 50th-fastest tempo in basketball.

“He’s letting us play freely. We see that in practice,” Trae Hannibal said. “We go through our sets to work on them and be prepared for anything, but when we’re in the game we see he’s letting us play more freely and how we’re capable of playing to get everyone involved. We can be a running team. with that being said, us on a fast break is going to be fun.”