South Carolina football added one more piece to its 2024 recruiting class, and did so with a flip from another SEC school.

Three-star wide receiver Debron Gatling, who de-committed from Texas A&M on Dec. 11, officially signed with the Gamecocks as the early signing period opened on Wednesday.

The Alpharetta, Ga. native picked up an offer from South Carolina the day he de-committed from the Aggies, helped Milton High School win a state championship in Georgia just two days later with members of South Carolina's coaching staff in attendance. Across his high school career he hauled in 33 touchdowns and never missed a game for the Eagles. He received over 40 FBS offers overall including one from nearly the entire SEC before ultimately joining Justin Stepp's wide receiver room in Columbia.

The 2024 class also features Tennessee flip Mazeo Bennett at his position, and a quintet of receivers will all be in their second year on campus next season in Nyck Harbor, Tyshawn Russell, CJ Adams, Kelton Henderson and Elijah Caldwell.

