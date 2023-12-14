There was a brief moment last week where the fanbase went a little bit into meltdown mode following the departure of RB Mario Anderson Jr. who seemed primed to take the lead-back role heading into 2024. A week later, that chatter has all but vanished, following now 3 new RBs which the Gamecocks have picked up in the portal in a matter of days. The most recent addition, SC State RB Jawarn Howell, is an intriguing depth piece with upside. The 6'1" 215 lb ball carrier displayed that upside throughout his true freshman season with the SC State Bulldogs when he averaged an insane 7.9 YPC on 102 carries with 7 TDs, and several long runs, including a season-long 85-yard jaunt in their season-ending win vs. Howard. In fact, Howell ran all over Howard, putting up a 27-carry 283-yard game with 3 TDs.

I think it's safe to say he's a prospect worth giving a shot, and his age may be his best attribute. Howell will enter his tenure with the Gamecocks with 4 years left to play 3, and an opportunity to prove himself at a higher level as he attempts to carve out a role in the SEC.

Howell had originally planned to take a visit to Indiana this weekend and was also considering Charlotte as a destination, but it would seem his midweek visit with the Gamecocks was enough to convince him that this was the place to take his game to the next level.

Howell joins Arkansas transfer Rocket Sanders and N. Texas transfer Oscar Adaway as transfer RBs from this period, along with DJay Braswell and JuJu McDowell who are already on the roster, and 2024 commit Matthew Fuller who should sign next week.

