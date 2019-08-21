While he still hasn’t taken a meaningful snap in a college game, his offensive coordinator is confident Hilinski can live up to the hype he came to campus with.

Now that Hilinski is the sole No. 2 behind Jake Bentley, it means Hilinski is one play away from going into the game and having to command the offense at a high level.

The Gamecocks officially have their backup quarterback entering the season in Ryan Hilinski, who earned the position after the team’s second scrimmage Saturday.

“We feel like he can do a good job of that, but he’s never been put in that position in college before so it’s kind of premature to say I would be 100 percent confident in the guy,” Bryan McClendon said. “But I will say I have 100 percent confidence he’ll go in there and live up to those expectations.”

The trepidation is understandable for McClendon, who had to choose between a redshirt freshman in Dakereon Joyner, who’s thrown two career passes, and freshman Hilinski, who ultimately won the battle.

The Gamecocks chose Hilinski based on “data you take and stats that are being taken every single practice,” and said he’d be confident if Hilinski had to go in if Bentley got injured or had to leave the game for some reason.

It helps, McClendon said, during game week when the coaches put in a game plan and pair down the playbook a little bit mixed with specific film study on a particular team.

“You have to be pretty confident,” McClendon said. “The thing is, a lot of stuff helps once you get into a game plan scenario. The playbook shrinks down with the plays you run and him understanding defenses.”

Hilinski came to South Carolina after a senior year where he threw for over 2,700 yards and almost 30 touchdowns at Orange Lutheran (Calif.), enrolling in the summer and going through spring practice with the team.



That gave him a few extra weeks, along with staying over the summer, to learn the playbook and get stronger, something that didn’t go unnoticed by his position coach.

“First of all, he’s changed his body. Coming out of high school he probably didn’t lift a lot compared to what he’s doing here,” Dan Werner said. “He’s lost weight and gained a lot of muscle mass. Football-wise, he’s got a much better grasp. He knows it inside and out. Always for a young guy it’s about translating it from the meeting room to the field. I’ve been really pleased with how that’s happened.”

The Gamecocks finished training camp Tuesday and have an off day Wednesday before starting installation for North Carolina Thursday.

With Hilinski now the backup, he’ll get the majority of second team reps as the Gamecocks move forward into the season.

The starter at the position, Bentley, has seen plenty of progress from Hilinski over the last few weeks of camp, noticing how vital it’s been going against the talent the Gamecocks have on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think he’s done good. I think he’s learned a lot, which is a good way to put it. He’s been faced with a lot more situations this camp considering the depth we have on defense and the amount of looks they’re able to give with that garnet (second string) group. He’s learned a lot and I think he’s gotten a lot better.”