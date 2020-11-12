The Gamecocks had another poor showing up front against the Aggies and Will Muschamp teased in his weekly press conference the coaching staff is trying to find some answers up front.

After having three different offensive line combinations through the team’s first six games, the Gamecocks might be in for more shuffling against Ole Miss.

“Jakai Moore is going to get some more opportunities to play. Vershon Lee continues to come on for us. Jaylen Nichols has continued to improve, along with Vinnie Murphy,” he said. “We’ll continue to work through giving some more guys opportunities and we’ll settle on some things as the latter week settles in on what we’ll do in Oxford.”

The specific positions the coaching staff is looking at are unclear, but the biggest issue this year and the spot that’s seen the most turnover is at right tackle.

It’s been a revolving door there with Jakai Moore, Vershon Lee and Dylan Wonnum all starting games there at some point in the season. Left tackle’s seen two different starters in Wonnum and Jazston Turnetine, who’s started there the last three games.

The shuffling comes after an A&M game where the Gamecocks rushed for 50 yards and averaged just two yards per carry.

“Physically at times we got outmatched up front. They were very big up front and we had a hard time moving them. We knew going into the game we needed to run more stretch and perimeter plays,” Muschamp said. “Sometimes you get whipped physically as an athlete.”

Offensive line PFF grades this season (min. 25 snaps)

Sadarius Hutcherson (395 snaps): 72.3 grade, 8 allowed pressures

Jakai Moore (193 snaps): 63.9 grade, 8 allowed pressures

Eric Douglas (395 snaps): 59 grade, 6 allowed pressures

Jovaughn Gwyn (395 snaps): 55.5 grade, 10 allowed pressures

Dylan Wonnum (395 snaps): 53.5 grade, 17 allowed pressures

Vershon Lee (26 snaps): 51.3 grade, 3 allowed pressures

Jazston Turnetine (186 snaps): 47.7 grade, 9 allowed pressures

If it is the tackle position, Moore, Lee and Nichols are the most viable options there while Jordan Rhodes, Vincent Murphy and Hank Manos are the three likeliest options if a change comes inside at either guard or center.

South Carolina is already evaluating the quarterback position this week with a decision coming on that no earlier than Friday, Muschamp said this week.

Kickoff against Ole Miss is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.