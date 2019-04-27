After San Francisco snatched up Deebo Samuel at the end of the first round, Kansas City selected Rashad Fenton in the sixth round, No. 201 overall.

South Carolina had one player picked the last two NFL Drafts and has now had double that the last three days.

Fenton becomes the second Gamecock taken in the draft, the first time multiple South Carolina players have been drafted since 2016 when Pharoh Cooper, Brandon Shell and Jerrell Adams all heard their names called.

The senior cornerback started almost every game over his last three years, turning into one of the team's frontline defensive backs.

He racked up 122 tackles in four seasons with five interceptions, including a career-best three picks as a senior.

He had 19 total pass deflections, eight coming as a junior.

Fenton came back for his senior season and was invited to the NFL Combine along with three other Gamecocks in Dennis Daley, Zack Bailey and Samuel.

The NFL Draft continues through Saturday with the final round on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

There is still time for a few Gamecocks to hear their names called with most notably Daley, Bailey and Bryson Allen-Williams still on the board.