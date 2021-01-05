South Carolina could get a big piece of their frontcourt rotation back when it tips off Wednesday night to start SEC play.

Frank Martin said Monday Jalyn McCreary is the player he's "most confident" about returning to play against Texas A&M Wednesday night, and hinted at potentially getting another player back as well.

Martin didn't specify the second player.

The Gamecocks were down five players, including four scholarship players, against Florida A&M Saturday. Two of those were starters in Alanzo Frink and Keyshawn Bryant with McCreary and TJ Moss two rotational players who missed as well.

Without McCreary and Frink on the court the Gamecocks have two players 6-foot-8 or taller in Wildens Leveque and freshman Ja'Von Benson.

McCreary's had a tough start to his sophomore season, dealing with a concussion to start the year and having to deal with a month-long hiatus due to COVID.

Martin mentioned the big practiced only a handful of times since the start of the season.

When healthy, McCreary has looked good, including an eight-point performance on a 3-for-4 shooting day against Houston.

Tip off against the Aggies is scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNU.