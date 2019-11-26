Will Muschamp said he's not definite changes will be made up front, but the Gamecocks could start another true freshman at tackle this week.

After back to back lackluster performances, it looks like the Gamecocks are making a shakeup on the offensive line.

“Jakai Moore’s a guy we’ve been impressed with at right tackle and moving Dylan (Wonnum) to left tackle," Muschamp said. "Still, having Jordan Rhodes at left guard, Sadarius at left tackle and Dylan at right tackle as well. We’ll go with one of those groups and play both of those combinations in the game.”

Hutcherson played all of last season at guard and seems to be moving back to that position for the first time this season after starting every game prior to that at left tackle.

Wonnum has played exclusively at right tackle so far over the course of his career. For Moore, he's played sparingly over the course of his freshman season but has only started one game this year.

He started the Vanderbilt game at right tackle.

“Jakai’s been looking pretty good," Hutcherson said. "He’s looking exactly how we expect him to look. He’s going to be a good player one day.”

This would be the second true freshman the Gamecocks have started at right tackle this season with Jaylen Nichols filling in for Wonnum for four games as Wonnum recovered from an ankle injury.

Moore was a three-star prospect coming out with the 2019 class and picked South Carolina over Penn State before the early signing period last year.

He didn't play much to start his career but has developed a lot since stepping foot on campus over the summer.

“That’s one of our main things to develop and get better every day," Hutcherson said. "I’m seeing that from him.”

After the first game, the main starting unit has been Hutcherson at left tackle beside Jordan Rhodes at guard, Donell Stanley at center before Jovaughn Gwyn and Wonnum.

That unit likely will see snaps Saturday, Muschamp said, but Moore could be thrust into action.

The Gamecocks (4-7) host Clemson at noon Saturday on ESPN.

