The Gamecocks exploded for almost 20 runs, jumping out early and taking care of Winthrop 19-8 and pushing their win streak dating back to last season to 12 games.

After an emotional series win over Clemson a few days ago, it would have been easy for the Gamecocks to have an emotional let down on the road on a chilly night at Winthrop.

“The focus and intensity was really good,” head coach Mark Kingston said postgame. “That’s what we asked from them. We wanted to see great baseball and we saw that tonight.”

Winthrop took the lead early on a RBI double off starter Josiah Sightler but the Gamecocks quickly responded back, scoring 16 runs over the next three innings, including a five-run second and a whopping nine-run fourth.

Joe Satterfield started the scoring with a RBI single to second base and finished his night—the first start he’s made at South Carolina—going 3-for-5 with five RBI.

“Obviously I was excited to get out there and get a chance to play. My role everyday is the same in my head: try to do whatever I can to help the team win, whether I’m in the dugout on the field. The role is the same. I’m excited to get out there and it was a great team win.”

Sightler, who started and served as the team’s designated hitter, settled in after his first inning, finishing giving up the lone run on three hits in three innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

He reached in all four of his plate appearances Tuesday, notching three with three runs scored while picking up his first pitching win of the season.

“It was very solid. Not dominant but solid. He also swung the bat well,” Kingston said. “He’s a big part of us winning tonight. He set the tone well.”

It was the perfect game for South Carolina to have after taking care of in-state rival Clemson, jumping out to an early lead and getting plenty of players in the game.

In total 15 different position players saw action with nine picking up hits on the day. Brady Allen (3-for-4, home run), Sightler (3-for-3), Braylen Wimmer (2-for-6, double) and Satterfield (3-for-5) all had multi-hit days.

Allen drove in four runs on night while Brennan Milone had a two-run double as well with three walks. Andrew Eyster followed up his big Clemson performance by cranking a three-run homer of his own.

Seven other bullpen arms threw as well with four pitchers making their season debuts.

Parker Coyne and Brett Thomas threw perfect innings, including Thomas striking out the side in his frame.

CJ Weins gave up two runs, both earned, in an inning, not allowing a hit but walking three and having a run come across on a wild pitch and a RBI groundout. He also struck out two batters.

Cam Tringali pitched a third of an inning, giving up three runs on one hit with a strikeout as well. He also hit two batters.

The pitching staff as a whole allowed eight runs on just seven hits and struck out 13 batters to just four walks.

“A lot of good things tonight. We scored a lot of runs and swung the bats well. We got a lot of pitchers in the game,” Kingston said. “Just saw a lot of good things tonight. Defense played really well.”

South Carolina has now won seven straight to open the season and has taken two against Winthrop. Up next is a weekend series against Mercer starting Friday night.

“Team played really well,” Satterfield said. “Team is 7-0 and that’s what we’re excited about.”