South Carolina football placed two seniors on the Pro Football Focus 2019 preseason All-SEC team, which was announced on Monday.

South Carolina guard Donell Stanley, who played center most of last year, is the Gamecocks' lone first-teamer on the list.

"Stanley kicks outside to guard full-time as he played 74 snaps at either guard position a year ago," PFF says. "His 81.3 pass-blocking grade ranks inside the top-20 of all returning guards at the Power-5 level."

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw holds down a second-team spot and was the Gamecocks' highest-graded performer on defense last season, according to PFF, with a defensive grade of 85.0 and a pass-rush grade of 88.7.

PFF lists just first and second-teamers and an honorable mention for each position in its lists.

Stanley, Kinlaw and the Gamecocks kick off their 2019 season in just 12 days with a neutral site matchup against North Carolina at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium at 3:30 on August 31.

