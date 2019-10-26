SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks released their travel list before Saturday's Tennessee game with a few notable guys out.

Rico Dowdle (knee) did travel with the team but is expected to be out a few weeks with a knee sprain. Damani Staley (turf toe) and AJ Turner (hamstring) didn't travel either.



Keir Thomas (ankle) traveled but is not expected to play after battling an ankle infection the majority of the season.

Dylan Wonnum (ankle) also traveled but is still expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a serious ankle sprain.

South Carolina kicks off against Tennessee at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network. View the full dress list below.