SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without one of their pass rushers Saturday against Alabama.

Brad Johnson did not dress today. He's been dealing with a groin injury this year that limited him in preseason camp and the first two weeks of the season.

Randrecous Davis is dressed for the first time this season dealing with an ankle injury. Aaron Sterling, who's been dealing with knee swelling, dressed as well.

Deshaun Fenwick, who didn't dress last weekend with family issues and a shoulder injury, is on the team's dress list today.

Keir Thomas is on the list but is not dressed today with an ankle infection. AJ Turner, who had surgery this week to repair a dislocated thumb, did dress today.

Eric Douglas is on the dress list after missing last week with an ankle injury and Shi Smith, who was banged up against Charleston Southern, dressed as well.

The full dressed is below.