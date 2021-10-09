Gamecocks apparently down few contributors in Knoxville

It appears Cam Smith did not make the trip to Knoxville this weekend with the rest of the South Carolina football team.

Smith, who has been banged up at times this season with a head injury, was not with the Gamecocks' defensive backs during pregame warmups in Knoxville.

Shane Beamer said on Thursday's Carolina Calls that everyone that had been injured in the previous week was fine and good to go.

Smith has played in all five games so far this season. He has totaled 15 tackles this season which is seventh on team and has five pass break ups.

Jaylen Nichols, who missed the Troy game with an ankle sprain, is not here either. Rico Powers and Keveon Mullins seemingly did not make the trip. Hot Rod Fitten isn't warming up with the team pregame either.