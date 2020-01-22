The Gamecocks will officially be without two of their premier playmakers Wednesday when they take on Auburn on the road.

Neither Keyshawn Bryant nor Trae Hannibal make the trip to the Plains dealing with different injuries.

Hannibal didn't play last game against Texas A&M dealing with an ankle injury and he's missed enough time to not allow him to play Wednesday. He was seen Monday at the women's game in a walking boot.

Bryant went out three minutes into Saturday's game against the Aggies after taking a blow to the head. He did not return to the bench, and Frank Martin said he was dealing with chronic migraines coming off of that.

Bryant's been the bigger piece of the two, starting every game since returning from injury against UMass.

He put together arguably his best performance against Kentucky a week ago before leaving early against A&M.

Hannibal's start has been more up and down but he's been a sparkplug coming off the bench.

TJ Moss, who missed the last game dealing with a death in the family, is available for tonight's game.

The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) are riding a two-game win streak into Auburn, who's lost its last two games to Alabama and Florida.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.