Gamecocks draw visit from big-time linebacker, make final four
One of the nation's top overall prospects made his way to Columbia for an unofficial visit on Monday.
Philadelphia (Pennyslvania) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter, ranked by Rivals.com as the 80th best prospect nationally regardless of position in the 2023 class, caught up with GamecockCentral.com to review the trip and break down his finalists.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news