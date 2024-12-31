Gamecocks drop Citrus Bowl 21-17, finish season 9-4

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second straight game, South Carolina played an opponent wearing orange.

You could be forgiven for thinking this was the bigger rivalry than Clemson. South Carolina’s Citrus Bowl against Illinois was physical, chippy and almost saw the two head coaches come to blows as frustration both ways boiled over in one flashpoint moment late in the third quarter.

But in the end, Illinois made one more play. A game which featured five lead changes saw No. 20 Illinois win 21-17 over No. 15 South Carolina, denying the Gamecocks what would have been just a fifth 10-win season in school history.

South Carolina’s (9-4) last gasp effort late in the game fell seven yards short when LaNorris Sellers missed an open Joshua Simon on a fourth-and-4 pass into the end zone, throwing it behind his sixth-year senior tight end for a turnover on downs. Illinois (10-3) ran out the rest of the clock and secured its own first 10-win season since 2001.

The boiling point of the game happened in the final minute of the third quarter, when Shane Beamer — after an entire game of frustration with late Illinois defensive substitutions — had to be held back while yelling at Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, who taunted Beamer with the substitution signal as he was out on the field checking on one of his injured players.

Both benches emptied onto the field, the head coaches exchanged shouts, and a seemingly docile game between two programs with no shared history turned into a heated affair for the final frame.

But the Gamecocks had more than their fair share of opportunities to salt it away early, though.

South Carolina got off to the perfect start when Bryan Thomas Jr. sacked Luke Altmyer on the first third down of the game, and the offense responded by putting up a field goal for the first points of the game. And moments later when Illinois fumbled away a golden chance to score on the 1-yard-line as Debo Williams punched the ball out, it felt like it was going to be South Carolina’s day. Early points, a forced turnover and all the momentum.

But as was the theme of the day, South Carolina spent all afternoon failing to capitalize on momentum. The Gamecocks went three-and-out, and Illinois followed it up with its first touchdown drive. Two promising drives for the Gamecocks both ended up empty because of special teams miscues. A Kai Kroeger fake field goal pass intended for Alex Huntley in the end zone fell incomplete to turn one drive into an empty drive, and Alex Herrera slammed a 41-yard field goal attempt off the right upright to end another one.

Even when Illinois failed on a surprise onside kick to start the second half and handed South Carolina a short field, the offense went backwards and punted less than two minutes later. It was a noticeable lack of production without star running back Rocket Sanders, an uphill battle all day as Oscar Adaway III and Jawarn Howell struggled to get a foothold in the game. Adaway did save one burst for a crucial time when he took a fourth-and-1 carry 36 yards to the end zone, the tipping point of the game between a defensive slugfest into a total shootout.

Illinois running back Josh McCray put his team back on top, Sellers hit former Illini receiver Dalevon Campbell for a gain of 60 on the first snap of the ensuing drive, setting up an eventual touchdown pass to Joshua Simon.

Only for Illinois to come back with its second-longest drive of the season, a 75-yard march which took over seven minutes off the clock and the fifth lead change of the game on another McCray touchdown.

The final drive ended seven yards short of the end zone, and Illinois sent the Gamecocks into the off-season with a dagger when McCray exploded for a 60-yard burst on third-and-2.

A frustrating finish, and a missed opportunity.

