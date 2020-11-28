The Gamecocks, severely depleted on the defensive end, dropped their final home game of the year, a 45-16 loss to Georgia as the Bulldogs were able to do whatever they wanted offensively.

South Carolina went into Saturday's game with Georgia pieced together with bubble gum, rubber bands and paper clips and the final score reflected that.

Georgia rushed for 332 yards and the Gamecocks had no answer for the rushing attack, giving up 7.2 yards per carry with four payers over 75 yards rushing.

Defensively the Gamecocks are a walking MASH unity with a handful of players from the initial two-deep missing, then having injuries to Cam Smith, Ernest Jones, Mo Kaba and others, making things even harder defensively.

The Bulldogs ended up with 471 yards of offense and averaging 7.6 yards per play against a paper-thin defense.

It was a relatively uneventful game in a lot of aspects, with Georgia jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead and coasting to the finish line.

The Gamecocks had a chance to make it a game before the end of half, though, using a big trick play and a Kevin Harris touchdown run to score before tacking on a Parker White field goal making it 21-10.

The Gamecocks had a chance to cut into the deficit even more before halftime, only to have a false start on fourth down back them up five more yards and White miss a 53-yard field goal.

In his first career start, Luke Doty finished going 18-for-22 for 190 yards with a score and a pick. He'd have a tough time getting anything started with little time to throw because of Georgia's pass rush.

Doty was sacked four times Saturday night.

He did get to toss his first career touchdown pass, leading an 11-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Nick Muse. It was also Muse's first-career touchdown pass.

Kevin Harris, who needed 125 yards to get to 1,000 on the season finished his game with 53 yards. He needs 72 next week to hit the mark.

The Gamecocks turn their attention now to the final game of the year, a road game at Kentucky.