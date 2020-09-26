There have been a lot of ways over the years South Carolina's lost games, but Saturday's might be the most heartbreaking.

With the Gamecocks set to get the ball back with 80 seconds left needing a touchdown to win it, Tennessee punted, only to have Cam Smith touch it and the Vols recover.

South Carolina didn't have any timeouts left, and ultimately lost 31-27 as the Vols just kneeled to secure the season-opening win.

It's the Gamecocks first time they've lost back-to-back season openers since 1994 and 1995.

South Carolina started the game great, jumping out to an early lead thanks to an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the game before stalling the remainder of the half.

Tennessee would answer with a rushing touchdown on its next drive before taking the lead on a Collin Hill pick-six and pushed the lead to 21-7 on an Eric Gray rushing score to start the second half.

It was then the Gamecocks responded, scoring the game’s next 14 points to tie things up. South Carolina’s defense and special teams showed up, playing a bend but don’t break style of defense.

They’d force a Tennessee missed field goal, then the Gamecocks tied the game on a Parker White 35-yard field goal with just under 11 minutes to play.

Tennessee would respond with a touchdown drive of its own, using two big passing plays to set up a 32-yard score.

South Carolina made it interesting, getting deep into Tennessee territory before stalling thanks to a false start. Parker White hit a field goal with 3:16 left in the game.

The Gamecocks' defense did its job, forcing a Tennessee punt with less than two minutes left, but the good defensive hold was wiped away with the special teams miscue.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 now and travel to Florida for a noon kick next weekend.