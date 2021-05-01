GamecockCentral - Gamecocks drop second game of Saturday DH

After two lopsided victories for the Rebels, the Gamecocks (26-15, SEC 11-10) were able to make it a game early. However, It wasn’t in the cards for South Carolina as Ole Miss shut them out after the fifth inning, taking game three 6-4 to sweep the weekend series.

Will Sanders (6-2.2.70 ERA) started and gave up four runs on five hits in two innings of work while the Gamecocks came out of the gates firing.

The Gamecocks came out hot with Wes Clarke hitting a three-run homer to left field to give them the early lead in the top of the second. This was Clarke’s 16th home run of the season, a team best and second in the country.

Ole Miss tied it up in the bottom of the second with Hayden Leatherwood and Jacob Gonzalez getting RBI singles before Sanders finally gave up his first home run of the game, giving up a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the third.

Sanders would then be pulled for Brett Kerry, who struck out out his first batter and then struck out TJ McCants looking.

Brady Allen was able to tie it up for South Carolina with a single to the right side to bring George Callil home. Kerry gave up his first two runs in the bottom of the fifth giving up a single into left field to give Ole Miss a two-run lead.

After those two runs, Kerry loaded the bases with two outs. Eventually the Gamecocks were able to stop the bleeding, trailing 6-4 going into the top of the sixth.

After Kerry let the Rebels reach second and third, the Gamecocks decided to bring in Julian Bosnic. Kerry pitched 3.1 innings, gave up six hits and two runs.

Bosnic held the Rebels to no runs the rest of the game but the Gamecock’s bats went cold. Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Broadway closed for the Rebels, only allowing one hit in the ninth.

“Pitching will normally give us a chance to win and hitting just needs to improve. Bottom line. Hitting needs to improve for us to be the kind of team we want to be,” Mark Kingston said.

Clarke was the highlight for the Gamecocks on the offensive side ending his home run drought and going one for four with three RBI’s.

The Gamecocks earned four runs on seven hits. Kerry earns the loss as South Carolina is swept in the series against the Rebels in Oxford.