Advertisement

in other news

Initial Court Date Pushed Back For South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins

Initial Court Date Pushed Back For South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins

A brief update on South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins.

 • Alan Cole
Board of Trustees Approves Phase I Of Williams-Brice Stadium Project

Board of Trustees Approves Phase I Of Williams-Brice Stadium Project

An update on the Williams-Brice Stadium project.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Names Baseball Field After Ray Tanner

South Carolina Names Baseball Field After Ray Tanner

COLUMBIA — Two-time National Championship Baseball Coach and Athletics Director Ray Tanner will have his name on the

 • Caleb Alexander
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Biding Time On A Bye Week

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Biding Time On A Bye Week

Alan and Caleb talk a little BYE week football and other #Gamecock sports.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Five-Star Wing Ayla McDowell

South Carolina Women's Basketball Lands 2025 Five-Star Wing Ayla McDowell

South Carolina women's basketball has its first committed high school prospect of the 2025 class.

 • Alan Cole

in other news

Initial Court Date Pushed Back For South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins

Initial Court Date Pushed Back For South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins

A brief update on South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins.

 • Alan Cole
Board of Trustees Approves Phase I Of Williams-Brice Stadium Project

Board of Trustees Approves Phase I Of Williams-Brice Stadium Project

An update on the Williams-Brice Stadium project.

 • Alan Cole
South Carolina Names Baseball Field After Ray Tanner

South Carolina Names Baseball Field After Ray Tanner

COLUMBIA — Two-time National Championship Baseball Coach and Athletics Director Ray Tanner will have his name on the

 • Caleb Alexander
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Gamecocks eager to return from bye: 'We just want to play football'
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement