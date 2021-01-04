The newest wave of Gamecocks is officially on campus.

South Carolina announced its group of 2021 signees and early enrollees moved in Monday, a week before the spring semester officially starts.

The group of enrollees includes quarterback Colten Gauthier, receiver Sam Reynolds, defensive tackle Nick Barrett, offensive lineman Jordan Davis and junior college defensive back Marcellas Dial.

Walk-on running back Nathan Harris-Waynick is also moving onto campus as well.

Gauthier is the highest-rated member of the team's 2021 class, a four-star prospect, with the rest of the scholarship players three-star players.

The Gamecocks also have another transfer commitment in former Georgia Tech receiver Ahmarean Brown.

