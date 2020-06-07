South Carolina is severing ties with one of its long time sponsors.

The Gamecocks put out a statement Sunday afternoon saying it will no longer have a corporate sponsorship with CPI Security after an email from its CEO surfaced about the climate around George Floyd's murder.

"Today we notified CPI Security that we were ending our corporate sponsorship with their company," Ray Tanner said in a statement. "Our University and our athletics department stand for equality and justice for all. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have taken part in peaceful protests and made statements in their support for ending racism and social injustice. We should all be committed to supporting these efforts."



According to a WCNC story an email obtained by the TV station said CEO Kenneth Gill told a member of a Charlotte nonprofit he should spend time "in a more productive way and “a better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

The Gamecocks have had CPI for a number of years and the company's logo is on all of the backdrops for press conferences and other media availabilities.



The Carolina Panthers were the first to drop CPI as a sponsor before South Carolina and N.C. State followed suit.