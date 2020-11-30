The Gamecocks, who have struggled up front the majority of the season, could opt to start someone new at left tackle after pulling starter Jakai Moore and replacing him with Jazston Turnetine against Georgia.

South Carolina could once again be up for some shuffling along the offensive line heading into the final game of the season.

“I thought Jazston did some good things and Moore did some good things. Neither one is as consistent as they need to be in terms of playing fast. We had some missed assignment here and there at that position,” Mike Bobo said.

“We thought Moore was playing too many snaps and wanted to get Jaz in there. One because of his sheer size and his mass going against at team like that who’s big and physical that can give you problems.”

Also see: Latest scoop on the coaching search

Moore played 27 snaps against the Bulldogs with a PFF grade of 53.8 and was replaced by Turnetine, who logged the remaining 39 snaps up front with a 53.5 grade.

As of Sunday night, Bobo said the Gamecocks weren’t sure who they were going to get the nod and the starter will be determined depending on the Gamecocks’ game plan against Kentucky, another team similar to Georgia up front.

“We’re going against a big, physical front this week in Kentucky. You might see a little bit more of (Turnetine),” Bobo said. “We’re just in the beginning of game planning and what we’re going to try and run in this game. A lot will be determined based off of scheme.”

Also see: Instant analysis from the Tulsa win

Moore has started five games this season—two at right tackle and the last three games at left—while Turnetine has started three games at left tackle.

Bobo also said Jaylen Nichols, who has played five offensive snaps this year, could play as well.

“Another guy who played a lot last year for South Carolina and for whatever reason didn’t start great when we started the season off but has come on the last month is Jaylen Nichols,” Bobo said. “He’s a bigger kid who has size, has strength. He could possibly get in to the rotation this week.”

The Gamecocks have struggled up front for the majority of the year, primarily in pass blocking, giving up a SEC-worst 26 sacks and the 12th-most in the country.

South Carolina’s allowed 113 pressures this season on 313 dropbacks, a pressure rate of 36.1, the highest in the SEC.

This week the Gamecocks allowed four sacks against Georgia and fewer than two yards per carry.

Also see: What we learned from the big weekend for women's hoops

“We got beat a couple times in pass protection off the edge,” Bobo said. “We had too much penetration on runs trying to block back on gap schemes. Our center is banged up and paying hurt, which everyone is playing hurt. We have to figure out who’s healthy and who’s going to give us a chance this week as far as being able to be physical at the point of attack.”